North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Mercantile Bank worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBWM. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hovde Group cut Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MBWM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. 201,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,031. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

