North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $29.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $859.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $958.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $339.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

