North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $19.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $369.76 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

