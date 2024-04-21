Oasis Network Market Cap Achieves $685.72 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $685.72 million and $18.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.45 or 0.04848197 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00057109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00023180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003739 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.10555718 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $22,436,026.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.