Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $9.39 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Oxen has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $5,248.41 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,708.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.11 or 0.00770799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00130515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00184649 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00107680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,597,945 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

