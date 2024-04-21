PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $349.69

PotCoin (POT) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $349.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00129908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011935 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

