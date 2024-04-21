Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Lowered by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

PBH stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 454,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,350. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

