Prism Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,859. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $708.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

