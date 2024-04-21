Prism Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 2.21% of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $44.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

