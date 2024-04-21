Prism Advisors Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JPLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 15,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

