Prism Advisors Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GXC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $65.33. 19,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,913. The firm has a market cap of $476.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

