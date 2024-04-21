Prism Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of CGXU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 584,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,802. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

