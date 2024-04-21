Prism Advisors Inc. Makes New $470,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 771.4% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 91,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,792,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,000,398. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

