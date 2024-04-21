Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 26,836 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.