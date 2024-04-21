Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

MTUM traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,093 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average is $163.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

