Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 7,763 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises 7.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $23,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $759.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.