Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.490-6.550 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.14. 12,034,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $372.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 497,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

