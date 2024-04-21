PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $24,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,055 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.37. 703,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.62 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

