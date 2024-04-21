QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

