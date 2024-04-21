Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.32. 1,901,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

