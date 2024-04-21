Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys 231 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 396,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 127,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 288,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

