Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.31. 3,724,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

