Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 3,790,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,601. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

