Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

