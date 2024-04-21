Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $20.30 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 681,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,297,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 123,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,613. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $948.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

