Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

