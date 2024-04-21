Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

RF opened at $18.90 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

