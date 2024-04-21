Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251,528 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. 2,080,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

