Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of SLB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,841,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.