Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $32,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 1,212,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.