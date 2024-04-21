Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. 3,413,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

