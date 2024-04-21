SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPLG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

