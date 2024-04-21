SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $35,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,894,000 after buying an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,421. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.