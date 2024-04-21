The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,063 shares during the period. AES makes up about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.14% of AES worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AES stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,100,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,630. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

