The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Cut by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3,338.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

WMB traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,590. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

