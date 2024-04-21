TrueUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $509.92 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $509.92 million and $38.03 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 509,701,467 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

