UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Decreased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in UBS Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.