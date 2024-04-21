Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $4.62 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and approximately $96.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00011928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00130043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008903 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.8745974 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $117,575,742.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

