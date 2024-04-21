Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 12.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $50,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BND stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,338,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,516. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

