Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.