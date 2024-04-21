Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $59.08 million and $2.40 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00023297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,896,959 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

