Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $68,940,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $32,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $24,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

