Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Achieves Market Cap of $9.73 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.73 billion and approximately $1.21 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,594,243,648 coins and its circulating supply is 87,594,243,095 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,598,358,505.12738 with 87,598,351,607.13553 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11107619 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $879,614.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

