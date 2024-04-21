Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 910,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,317. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

