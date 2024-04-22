Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 40%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Alliance Mining Stock Up 40.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

