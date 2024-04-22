Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $640.34 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $640.34 million and approximately $24.96 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,428,225,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,633,363,364 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

