Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 234,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 290,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

