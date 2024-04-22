Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.38 and last traded at $54.38. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4243 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Comcast

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.