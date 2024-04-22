Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 18,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,695,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Datasea Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,785.71%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.