Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading 2.1% Higher

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.96. 354,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 271,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$273.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

